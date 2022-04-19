National Up to 9,000 containers stuck in Durban port backlog Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says the port has resumed operations but thousands of containers await processing B L Premium

SA’s busiest port in Durban has resumed operations after heavy flooding damaged roads leading to the shipping terminals, and a backlog of thousands of containers will be cleared in the next nine days, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

The port has been out of action since last week after torrential rains in the eThekwini region washed away roads and bridges leading to the important hub for exports like grain and metals and imports such as fuel, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to cite it as one of the reasons to declare the national state of disaster on Monday...