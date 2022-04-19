×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

The rand turns 100 today, but how did it get its name?

Commercial banks were responsible for issuing currency before the Reserve Bank was granted sole authority in 1922

19 April 2022 - 15:35 Staff Reporter
Old SA bank notes. Picture: resbank.co.za
Old SA bank notes. Picture: resbank.co.za

April 19 2022 marks 100 years since the SA Reserve Bank issued its first banknotes, 10 months after the Bank was established on June 30 1921.

Until then SA had no monetary authority and commercial banks were responsible for issuing banknotes.

On this day in 1922, the Bank was granted the sole authority to produce, issue and destroy SA currency, and is entrusted with ensuring its availability and integrity. Like all central banks, it spends much time and effort on notes’ security features to prevent counterfeiting.

The rand replaced the SA pound in 1961, taking its name from the Witwatersrand (Ridge of white waters), the ridge where gold was first discovered in SA in 1886.

In 2018 the Bank said it was the first to issue commemorative banknotes for all five denominations in circulation at the time — R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200. and coins These commemorative banknotes and coins are placed into circulation for everyday use and maintain their face value.

TimesLIVE

Rand falls to lowest in month amid power cuts and global growth worries

But one analyst says the rand ‘should gain some support from higher commodity prices and resource-driven dollar inflows'
Markets
3 hours ago

Land Bank needs overhaul to help black farmers, says Kuben Naidoo

Black farmers require access to finance at affordable rates, says Reserve Bank deputy governor
National
12 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflationary pressure invites more rate hikes

With CPI heading towards 6%, inflation risks are rising, putting the Reserve Bank on high alert
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa restores national state of disaster ...
National
2.
Delta Air Lines’ green light a major boost for ...
National
3.
Eskom moves SA to immediate stage 4 load-shedding
National
4.
Expect load-shedding until Friday, though stage 6 ...
National
5.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN ...
National

Related Articles

SA mining production falls in February, confounding forecasts

Economy

Vital for SA to work on manufacturing electric vehicles immediately

News

Trade conditions worsen in first quarter, Sacci index shows

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.