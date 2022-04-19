The rand turns 100 today, but how did it get its name?

April 19 2022 marks 100 years since the SA Reserve Bank issued its first banknotes, 10 months after the Bank was established on June 30 1921.

Until then SA had no monetary authority and commercial banks were responsible for issuing banknotes.

On this day in 1922, the Bank was granted the sole authority to produce, issue and destroy SA currency, and is entrusted with ensuring its availability and integrity. Like all central banks, it spends much time and effort on notes’ security features to prevent counterfeiting.

The rand replaced the SA pound in 1961, taking its name from the Witwatersrand (Ridge of white waters), the ridge where gold was first discovered in SA in 1886.

In 2018 the Bank said it was the first to issue commemorative banknotes for all five denominations in circulation at the time — R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200. and coins These commemorative banknotes and coins are placed into circulation for everyday use and maintain their face value.

TimesLIVE