National Proposed water tariff hikes fiercely opposed by Salga The SA Local Government Association says most of the requested tariff increases by water boards cannot be justified

SA’s local government association has registered its objections to proposed water tariff hikes, which range between 6% and 13%, telling MPs on Tuesday that many municipalities and residents will not be able to afford the new rates.

The water tariff hikes will increase the cost of doing business in SA and add pressure to consumers already facing whopping increases in most basic food items, amid escalating fuel prices...