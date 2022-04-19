Millions recouped from state workers who claimed social grants illegally
Aid that costs government about R250bn a year is meant for the vulnerable and needy
19 April 2022 - 18:03
Altogether R12.6m has been recovered from government employees who illegally claimed social grants meant for needy and vulnerable people, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has told parliament.
The various social grants cater for the aged, child support, foster care and disability, and R250bn was budgeted to pay grants to about 18.6-million beneficiaries in 2022/2023...
