National

Expect load-shedding until Friday, though stage 6 ‘not envisioned this week’

The current power crisis occurred after ‘unplanned breakdowns’ prompted the abrupt start of stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday afternoon

19 April 2022 - 11:28 Gill Gifford
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Shortly after escalating load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday, Eskom announced the earliest it will be able to consider ending the rolling blackouts will be Friday morning.

Speaking at a press briefing, Eskom’s group executive for generation, Philip Dukashe, said load-shedding would be reassessed only on Friday.

“At this stage we do not envision stage 6 being necessary this week. We are hoping that will continue to be the case,” Dukashe said.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said while there was an additional 200MW of power available from independent power producers, they are contractually prevented from feeding this into the grid because of government regulations.

The current power crisis occurred after a record high number of “unplanned breakdowns” prompted the abrupt start of stage 2 load-shedding on Easter Sunday afternoon as Eskom was unable to keep the lights on.

The situation escalated suddenly on Tuesday when units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped, forcing the implementation of stage 4 load-shedding.

“Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am after Majuba unit 5 and Tutuka unit 4 tripping,” Eskom announced early on Tuesday.

Stage 4 allows for up to 4,000MW of the national load to be shed — meaning double the frequency of outages experienced on stage 2. Stage 4 means 12 outages of two-and-a-half hours over a four-day period or 12 four-hour outages in eight days.

