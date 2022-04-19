National Eskom moves SA to immediate stage 4 load-shedding The utility says unit five of the Majuba power station and unit four of the Tutuka power station have tripped B L Premium

Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday morning after one unit tripped at the Majuba power station and another at the Tutuka power station.

The power generator said on Twitter that unit five of the Majuba power station and unit four of the Tutuka power station had tripped...