Eskom moves SA to immediate stage 4 load-shedding
The utility says unit five of the Majuba power station and unit four of the Tutuka power station have tripped
19 April 2022 - 08:00
Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday morning after one unit tripped at the Majuba power station and another at the Tutuka power station.
The power generator said on Twitter that unit five of the Majuba power station and unit four of the Tutuka power station had tripped...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now