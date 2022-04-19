Durban port backlog to be cleared in days, says Gordhan
Public enterprises minister says the port has resumed operations but up to 9,000 containers await processing
19 April 2022 - 19:36
SA’s busiest port in Durban has resumed operations after heavy flooding damaged roads leading to the shipping terminals, and a backlog of thousands of containers will be cleared in the next nine days, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.
The port has been out of action since last week after torrential rains in the eThekweni region washed away roads and bridges leading to the important hub for exports like grain and metals and imports such as fuel, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to cite it as one of the reasons to declare the national state of disaster on Monday. ..
