WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government’s response to catastrophic floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa’s address comes a day after the cabinet held a special meeting on Sunday to assess the social and economic aftermath of flooding in the two provinces and work under way to provide relief and to rebuild.

Widespread floods have seen the death toll in KwaZulu-Natal rise to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing.