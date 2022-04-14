National No load-shedding expected over Easter weekend Eskom expects to suspend load-shedding at 5am on Friday from 5am, but has warned it might resume next week B L Premium

Eskom still expects to suspend stage 2 load-shedding on Good Friday from 5am, but warns it might resume next week.

One generating unit tripped at the Kusile power station (Mpumalanga) and one at the Kendal power station (Mpumalanga) in the past 24 hours, Eskom said in a statement on Thursday...