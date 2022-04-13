SA now among 10 worst places for mining investment
SA’s ranking, at 75 out of the 84 jurisdictions in the 2021 investment attractiveness index, is the worst since 2009
13 April 2022 - 15:50
A new survey that ranks how attractive countries and jurisdictions are in terms of mining investment has placed SA in the bottom 10 out of 84 assessed.
This was the first time SA found itself among the world’s 10 least attractive mining destinations in the Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies...
