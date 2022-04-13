×

National

SA energy council to name first CEO by the end of May

Body includes members of the private and public sector and plans to assist in the development and transition of the energy sector

13 April 2022 - 15:29 Denene Erasmus
Picture: 123RF/MALP
Picture: 123RF/MALP

The Energy Council of SA, which was launched in November to assist in the development and transition of the country’s energy sector, expects to appoint a CEO by the end of May.

The council, which includes members from across the energy value chain, and the public and private sectors, received 27 applications for the CEO position that was advertised in March and interviews were expected to commence in coming weeks.

“Should we find a suitable candidate from the applications received, an offer could be made during May,” said Charlotte Mokoena, who chairs the council’s working group.

The initiative is being led by CEOs from Anglo American, the Central Energy Fund, Eskom, Exxaro, the IDC, Sasol, TotalEnergies SA and Naamsa. Representatives from these companies and institutions are serving on the council’s interim board.

The council will serve as the collective voice of the energy sector in SA and it hopes to assist in dealing with major issues in the industry, promoting the sustainable supply and use of energy, and to ensure that the energy sector in SA is able to attract the investment needed to drive industrialisation, localisation and job creation.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

