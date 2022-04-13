Load-shedding extended to Friday morning
More generating units have failed and attempts to bring other units back online have been delayed
13 April 2022 - 08:05
Eskom extended stage 2 load-shedding from Wednesday 5am to Friday 5am as more generating units failed and attempts to bring other units back online were delayed.
The power generator wants to preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves to prevent the problem from deteriorating, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
