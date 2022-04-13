Digital Vibes ruling a blow to Mkhize’s political ambitions
The SIU has the go-ahead to recover R150m spent on a dodgy health department contract
13 April 2022 - 11:44
UPDATED 13 April 2022 - 18:17
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s bid to clear his name ahead of the ANC’s elective conference in December has been dealt a blow by a court order that the state can immediately recoup R150m spent on a dodgy contract his office awarded to his close associates.
On Wednesday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was granted an order by the Special Tribunal, a civil court set up to recover public funds siphoned from the fiscus through corruption, fraud and illicit money flows, to recoup funds from All Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Cedar Falls Property, Serela Trading and Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize...
