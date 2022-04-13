BREAKING NEWS: State to recover funds from entities linked to R150m Digital Vibes deal
The SIU has been given the go-ahead by the Special Tribunal to recover additional funds from firms that allegedly benefited from the health department's tender with Digital Vibes
13 April 2022 - 11:44
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted an order by the Special Tribunal to recover an R150m from five applicants, who allegedly benefited from the health department's irregular contract with communications firm Digital Vibes.
The SIU will now proceed with the sale of assets already attached from All Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Cedar Falls Property, Serela Trading and Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize, which it says were used by former health minister Zweli Mkhize and his family to launder money from the department’s contract with Digital Vibes...
