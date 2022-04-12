National Treasury played role in disposal of state shares in SAA, Gordhan tells MPs Public enterprises minister says fiscus and South Africans will benefit from dividends when airline reaches full viability

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan disputes the Treasury’s assertion that it played no role in the process of disposing of the 51% of the government’s shareholding in SAA to a strategic equity partner last year.

He insists that the Treasury was part of the process, and that due process was followed in the selection of Takatso consortium as a preferred equity partner...