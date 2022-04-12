National SA publishes mining exploration strategy with an eye on attracting investors Strategy for mining industry prioritises public-private partnerships with junior exploration companies that have at least 51% historically disadvantaged ownership B L Premium

The long-awaited exploration strategy for the mining industry published on Tuesday by the department of mineral resources & energy outlines plans to increase SA’s share of global investment in exploration from 1% to 5% within the next five years.

Global exploration expenditure was estimated to reach about $18bn (R262bn) in 2025, but SA’s share of this spending has declined over the years...