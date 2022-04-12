Red meat industry reeling as foot-and-mouth wreaks havoc
China has banned the importation of all cloven-hoofed animal goods, including wool, beef and other red meat products from SA due to the latest outbreak
12 April 2022 - 16:53
The latest outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease could lead to a jobs bloodbath and threaten the viability of SA’s beef and the broader red-meat industry, an industry body warned on Tuesday.
Foot-and-mouth is a severe, contagious, viral disease that affects livestock, causing production losses. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now