National

Red meat industry reeling as foot-and-mouth wreaks havoc

China has banned the importation of all cloven-hoofed animal goods, including wool, beef and other red meat products from SA due to the latest outbreak

12 April 2022 - 16:53 Bekezela Phakathi

The latest outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease could lead to a jobs bloodbath and threaten the viability of SA’s beef and the broader red-meat industry, an industry body warned on Tuesday.

Foot-and-mouth is a severe, contagious, viral disease that affects livestock, causing production losses. ..

