Ramaphosa rushing home to assess flood devastation in KwaZulu-Natal Durban has become the epicentre of tragedy and a humanitarian crisis is developing rapidly

President Cyril Ramaphosa is cutting short his trip to Mozambique to visit KwaZulu-Natal, where floods have left more than 45 people dead and hundreds homeless and have caused damage estimated to run into billions of rand.

Ramaphosa, who was due to spend three days at a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit in Maputo, is expected to arrive in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, members of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, which advises on crisis management, were told on Tuesday, Business Day has established. ..