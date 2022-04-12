National Ramaphosa not rushing Mkhwebane’s suspension, court told The president says in papers he has been ‘more than accommodating’ towards the public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa harbours “no ill feelings” towards Busisiwe Mkhwebane and has “been more than accommodating towards the public protector in not wanting to rush” a possible suspension process against her, he said in court papers on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was answering Mkhwebane’s urgent court bid to prevent what she called her imminent suspension, saying that the president is acting in bad faith and alongside a “choreographed move” by the speaker of parliament. ..