Ramaphosa hails progress in combating terror in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the work of combined Sadc forces in helping Mozambique combat terrorism in the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province and paid tribute to the victims.

Speaking before a meeting of a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) extraordinary organ troika summit on Tuesday that includes countries contributing military personnel to the Sadc mission in Mozambique (SAMM), Ramaphosa said the withdrawal of troops was among issues to be discussed.

“Since our last meeting there have been developments in the theatre of operation. There have been notable successes in the SAMM and, at the same time, some challenges,” he said.

“We have also received reports of casualties suffered by SAMM and the Mozambican defence force and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the governments of Botswana, Lesotho, Tanzania, Mozambique and SA for the demise of our sons who were lost in the line of duty.”

Ramaphosa, who chairs the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, noted that the so-called standby force rapid deployment capability mission in Mozambique was initially given a three-month mandate. Regional leaders met on October 5 2021 and agreed to extend the mission for a further three months.

He said the ministerial organ committee had directed the Sadc secretariat to convene a meeting to develop an exit strategy for SAMM forces.

“We also directed the head of SAMM in collaboration with the host nation to present a report incorporating, among other things, the current disposition of the enemy, restoration of law and order in recaptured areas and the socioeconomic interventions and humanitarian operations,” he said.

The summit is expected to receive a progress report on the decisions taken at the extraordinary summit of the SAMM held in Lilongwe, Malawi earlier this year and discuss work that is still required.

TimesLIVE