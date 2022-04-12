Gungubele heads to labour court to block Sam Vukela’s return to work

After winning a two-year battle to have his suspension declared unlawful and lifted, public works director-general Sam Vukela will still not be returning to work.

This despite his victory at the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council last week, which ordered that he return to work immediately.

It ordered minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele and public works minister Patricia de Lille to lift the suspension after finding they committed an unlawful labour practice by suspending him beyond the 60-day period prescribed in clause 2.7(2)(c) of the senior management service (SMS) handbook.

Gungubele on Tuesday indicated he would approach the labour court to challenge the ruling.

“The minister will be approaching the labour court to stay the implementation of the award pending the outcome of an application he will be launching to review and set aside the award,” said spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

“The reasons to review the award will be in the application which will be launched.”