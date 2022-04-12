×

National

Army called into assist after extensive floods in KwaZulu-Natal

People are being evacuated in areas that have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads

12 April 2022 - 10:29
Parts of a road have collapsed in Morningside in Durban following torrential rains.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal, who have been working since Monday to help residents affected by torrential rains. 

On Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said inclement weather, which has wreaked havoc in the province since Monday, was expected to continue on Tuesday. 

He said the provincial disaster management centre had enlisted help from the army to provide aerial support where necessary. 

Hlomuka said disaster management teams had been evacuating people in areas that had experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads.

“Our teams are collating the extent of the damage so far. We commend the brave disaster management teams, law enforcement and first-aid responders for working all night to protect and preserve human life amid difficult circumstances.”

Heavy rains have affected power lines in many municipalities and technical teams are working to restore supplies.

Hlomuka urged residents in areas on higher ground to open their homes to neighbours who are stranded. 

“Many roads are flooded and blocked and residents are requested to avoid unnecessary journeys.”

The SA Weather Service has warned of significant rainfall in the eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Mkhambathini, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umlalazi, Umngeni, Umshwathi, Umuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Umzumbe municipalities.

TimesLIVE

Most parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been hit by heavy rain which has led to widespread flooding. The rains have caused havoc in the province. Several people have been reported missing and others dead.

