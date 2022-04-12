Army called into assist after extensive floods in KwaZulu-Natal
People are being evacuated in areas that have experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads
The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal, who have been working since Monday to help residents affected by torrential rains.
On Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said inclement weather, which has wreaked havoc in the province since Monday, was expected to continue on Tuesday.
He said the provincial disaster management centre had enlisted help from the army to provide aerial support where necessary.
Durban Floods - 206mm of rain overnight: Highway closures, Landslides, Rivers bursting banks, roads under water, homes and businesses flooding, power outages - STAY HOME / STAY SAFE— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) April 12, 2022
Hlomuka said disaster management teams had been evacuating people in areas that had experienced mudslides, flooding and structural collapses of buildings and roads.
“Our teams are collating the extent of the damage so far. We commend the brave disaster management teams, law enforcement and first-aid responders for working all night to protect and preserve human life amid difficult circumstances.”
Heavy rains have affected power lines in many municipalities and technical teams are working to restore supplies.
Hlomuka urged residents in areas on higher ground to open their homes to neighbours who are stranded.
“Many roads are flooded and blocked and residents are requested to avoid unnecessary journeys.”
The SA Weather Service has warned of significant rainfall in the eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Mkhambathini, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umlalazi, Umngeni, Umshwathi, Umuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Umzumbe municipalities.
TimesLIVE
Most parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been hit by heavy rain which has led to widespread flooding. The rains have caused havoc in the province. Several people have been reported missing and others dead.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.