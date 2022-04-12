Army called into assist after extensive floods in KwaZulu-Natal

The army has been called in to provide support to disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal, who have been working since Monday to help residents affected by torrential rains.

On Tuesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said inclement weather, which has wreaked havoc in the province since Monday, was expected to continue on Tuesday.

He said the provincial disaster management centre had enlisted help from the army to provide aerial support where necessary.