PILOT PHASE
Transnet tries to reassure private operators over R600m price tag for slots
Rail association says operators may need to invest R600m for each slot for a two-year contract
11 April 2022 - 05:08
State-owned freight logistics group Transnet has moved to allay concerns of private sector players about the high costs of participation in the initial two-year period, during which third parties will be able to access its rail infrastructure.
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) invited bids last week from the private sector to operate 16 slots along its container corridor (Gauteng to Durban) and south corridor (Gauteng to East London). It is moving to improve inefficiencies that have hampered the profitability of critical sectors of the economy...
