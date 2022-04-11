National Rule of law in SA on life support but prosecutions are in the works, says Batohi The prosecuting authority’s head promises hard-hitting cases in 2022 B L Premium

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi said on Monday impunity was no longer a given as she promised major prosecutions in the next six months to restore the rule of law, which she said was on life support.

Into her fourth year without a successful high-profile corruption or state capture-linked prosecution, Batohi, whose appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa in late 2018 was seen as a major step in his efforts to reform the state and rebuild institutions, acknowledged that the lack of progress had led to “public frustration”...