Ramaphosa and Ukraine president closer to having a conversation

President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose government has faced criticism for its neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite mounting evidence of atrocities, could be a step closer to securing a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

This comes after an apparent softening by the department of international relations & co-operation on the issue. Ukrainian ambassador Liubov Abravitova told Business Day that she had a “positive” meeting on Monday with director-general Zane Dangor, in which she was granted an opportunity to officially inform the department about the recent developments in Ukraine, as well as the humanitarian situation there. ..