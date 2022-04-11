×

National

Heavy rain in KZN cause death, flooding and collapsed roads

11 April 2022 - 16:24 Suthentira Govender
Flooding in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Monday morning. Picture: VIA FACEBOOK.
Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, collapsing roads and several accidents.

The province has been pounded by rain since Saturday, causing damage, injuries and loss of life.

Three people died in a crash near Hibberdene, on the south coast on Sunday night, when two cars collided.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics treated several patients at the scene.

A main road in the holiday town of Margate had to be closed after severe damage due to flooding.

Heavy rain caused part of the road to collapse on Marine Drive, Margate, South Coast. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Many roads in the vicinity were waterlogged.

In Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, several roads were flooded on Monday morning resulting in the closure of schools.

Images shared on social media showed swamped vehicles on a road in the area. The N2 near the city’s old airport was also flooded, with motorists warned to drive carefully in the vicinity.

Metro police head Steve Middleton said he received reports of flooding on the M4, both north and south, on Monday morning.

There have also been reports of trucks veering off the road in and around Durban.

Though snow has fallen in Lesotho, Storm Report SA said no snow was predicted for KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department urged residents to delay travelling on Monday.

“The latest level 5 weather warning from the SA Weather Service indicates that heavy rains will continue into the evening [on Monday] in large parts of the province, especially the eastern parts.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution and, where possible, delay and suspend activities that might leave them susceptive to incidents that might be caused by the heavy rains,” the department said.

“Disaster management teams continue to respond to a number of incidents, which include a wall collapse in eThekwini that led to a fatality, mudslides reported in KwaDukuza, flooding in Ladysmith and road damage on the south coast.

“Road diversions are being implemented where possible,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

