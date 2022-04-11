Heavy rain in KZN cause death, flooding and collapsed roads

Persistent heavy rain over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal has resulted in widespread flooding, school closures, collapsing roads and several accidents.

The province has been pounded by rain since Saturday, causing damage, injuries and loss of life.

Three people died in a crash near Hibberdene, on the south coast on Sunday night, when two cars collided.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics treated several patients at the scene.

A main road in the holiday town of Margate had to be closed after severe damage due to flooding.