National BREAKING NEWS: Zandile Gumede elected chair of ANC eThekwini region Former eThekwini mayor and corruption accused Gumede wins vote in contested ANC region B L Premium

In a highly contested and closely run election race, former mayor Zandile Gumede, who is currently facing charges of corruption relating to the issuing of a R320m waste contract, has been elected chair of the ANC eThekwini region.

Gumede has indicated she will “step aside” to allow her deputy chair, Thembo Ntuli, to step in until her future is decided. Her supporters broke out in song and dance when the results were announced, saying they knew they were “winners”. The ANC’s “step aside” rule does not preclude branches from nominating leaders to hold office...