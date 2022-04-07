National EXCLUSIVE: I am being unfairly blamed for the July 2021 riots, says Ayanda Dlodlo Former state security minister insists she passed on intelligence, but that maybe it was not to others’ liking B L Premium

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she is unfairly being blamed for the riots in July 2021, which ripped through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and further tainted SA’s image as a safe country for investor capital.

“I do feel like I was scapegoated, but to me that was really water under the bridge,” she told Business Day in an interview...