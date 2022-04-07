EXCLUSIVE: I am being unfairly blamed for the July 2021 riots, says Ayanda Dlodlo
Former state security minister insists she passed on intelligence, but that maybe it was not to others’ liking
07 April 2022 - 22:59
Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she is unfairly being blamed for the riots in July 2021, which ripped through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and further tainted SA’s image as a safe country for investor capital.
“I do feel like I was scapegoated, but to me that was really water under the bridge,” she told Business Day in an interview...
