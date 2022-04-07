Director-general Dondo Mogajane to leave the Treasury in June
The Treasury says Mogajane has decided to ‘pursue new opportunities outside the public sector’
07 April 2022 - 12:56
Director-general Dondo Mogajane will leave his post at the National Treasury on June 7 after deciding not to extend his contract.
He has decided to “pursue new opportunities outside the public sector”, the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday...
