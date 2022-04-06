SABC apologises to minister amid threats of funding cuts
06 April 2022 - 19:21
The SABC board has issued an apology to communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni for its earlier statement questioning the deadline to leave analogue behind.
As the government pushed to switch off the analogue signal, the SABC issued a statement pointing out that the March 31 analogue switch-off deadline would leave many household stranded and unable to access its channels. The public broadcaster subsequently called for the migration process to be delayed...
