National SABC apologises to minister amid threats of funding cuts

The SABC board has issued an apology to communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni for its earlier statement questioning the deadline to leave analogue behind.

As the government pushed to switch off the analogue signal, the SABC issued a statement pointing out that the March 31 analogue switch-off deadline would leave many household stranded and unable to access its channels. The public broadcaster subsequently called for the migration process to be delayed...