Mantashe opens door for 2,600MW in new green energy
Programme could provide more than enough energy for power utility Eskom to avoid stage 2 rolling power
06 April 2022 - 17:27
UPDATED 06 April 2022 - 23:00
Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced the opening of bid window 6 of the government’s renewable energy programme, which will procure 2,600MW from independent power producers (IPPs).
This will be more than enough energy for power utility Eskom to avoid stage 2 rolling power cuts when the projects are up and running. About 1,600MW will be from wind and the balance from solar...
