BREAKING NEWS: Mantashe opens bids for 2,600MW of renewable power
Bid window 6 of Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme calls for 1,600MW from wind generation and the balance from solar
06 April 2022 - 17:27
Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced the opening of bid window 6 of the government’s Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) for 2,600MW of renewable energy.
This bidding round will procure a further 2,600MW from independent power producers, of which about 1,600MW will be from wind and the balance from solar...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now