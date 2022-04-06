×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

BREAKING NEWS: Mantashe opens bids for 2,600MW of renewable power

Bid window 6 of Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme calls for 1,600MW from wind generation and the balance from solar

BL Premium
06 April 2022 - 17:27 Denene Erasmus

Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced the opening of bid window 6 of the government’s Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) for 2,600MW of renewable energy.

This bidding round will procure a further 2,600MW from independent power producers, of which about 1,600MW will be from wind and the balance from solar...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now