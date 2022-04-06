National BREAKING NEWS: Mantashe opens bids for 2,600MW of renewable power Bid window 6 of Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme calls for 1,600MW from wind generation and the balance from solar B L Premium

Minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has announced the opening of bid window 6 of the government’s Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP) for 2,600MW of renewable energy.

This bidding round will procure a further 2,600MW from independent power producers, of which about 1,600MW will be from wind and the balance from solar...