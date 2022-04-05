National New classification system will help track green credentials in financial sector SA’s first national green finance taxonomy will assist the financial sector’s response to climate change and support sustainable development B L Premium

After a two-year consultation and development process, SA’s first national Green Finance Taxonomy was launched recently by the Taxonomy Working Group, as part of the Sustainable Finance Initiative, chaired by the Treasury.

The taxonomy will serve as a classification system whereby investors can assess activities and assets that deliver on certain green or climate objectives...