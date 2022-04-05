Farmers battle as bad rural roads claim lives, jobs and markets
The total cost to the industry due to poor road conditions amounts to between R6bn and R8bn
05 April 2022 - 19:33
The poor and deteriorating condition of roads in rural and agricultural areas of SA is isolating communities in those areas from essential services, and inhibiting the flow of produce to and from farms.
A survey of 311 farms by Agri SA — the country’s largest commercial farmers’ association — showed that about 94% of all agricultural produce was transported by road. The direct cost incurred by each farmer due to bad road conditions amounted to about R200,000 in 2021, which put the total cost to the industry at between R6bn and R8bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now