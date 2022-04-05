National Farmers battle as bad rural roads claim lives, jobs and markets The total cost to the industry due to poor road conditions amounts to between R6bn and R8bn B L Premium

The poor and deteriorating condition of roads in rural and agricultural areas of SA is isolating communities in those areas from essential services, and inhibiting the flow of produce to and from farms.

A survey of 311 farms by Agri SA — the country’s largest commercial farmers’ association — showed that about 94% of all agricultural produce was transported by road. The direct cost incurred by each farmer due to bad road conditions amounted to about R200,000 in 2021, which put the total cost to the industry at between R6bn and R8bn...