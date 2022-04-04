WATCH: Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid-19 strategy
President updated the nation about latest developments in SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic
04 April 2022 - 19:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday to speak about latest developments in SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in South Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.