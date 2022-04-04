×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

WATCH: Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid-19 strategy

President updated the nation about latest developments in SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic

04 April 2022 - 19:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday to speak about latest developments in SA’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in South Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabinet gripped with urgency over ending state of disaster

Dlamini-Zuma says government to move as fast as possible on temporary regulations
National
5 days ago

New Covid rules for travellers fly in the face of scientific advice

Ministerial committee rejects border testing and  supports end to social-distancing rules
National
1 week ago

Ramaphosa keeps state of disaster but eases Covid rules to placate critics

Crowds will be allowed at sporting activities and masks are no longer required outdoors
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SABC gets green light to ask for payment from ...
National
2.
Unregulated petrol market would be death of ...
National
3.
Presidency confirms Ayanda Dlodlo’s resignation ...
National
4.
Troubled Transnet subsidises rail sharing ...
National
5.
Bathabile Dlamini’s sentencing shows justice ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.