UN CLIMATE REPORT UN chief warns that investing in new fossil fuels is madness New scientific report says world will have to cut global emissions by 45% before the end of this decade to keep global warming within the 'manageable' range

As SA prepares to add more fossil fuel-generated electricity to its energy supply, the UN issued a stark warning, saying that countries are running out of time to cut emissions and prevent the planet from becoming uninhabitable.

The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday should serve as another warning to doubters in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, most notably minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, a champion for the coal and gas industries who often seeks to underplay plans to move to renewable energy...