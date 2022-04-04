×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

UN CLIMATE REPORT

UN chief warns that investing in new fossil fuels is madness

New scientific report says world will have to cut global emissions by 45% before the end of this decade to keep global warming within the ‘manageable’ range

BL Premium
04 April 2022 - 23:01 Denene Erasmus

As SA prepares to add more fossil fuel-generated electricity to its energy supply, the UN issued a stark warning, saying that countries are running out of time to cut emissions and prevent the planet from becoming uninhabitable.

The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday should serve as another warning to doubters in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, most notably minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, a champion for the coal and gas industries who often seeks to underplay plans to move to renewable energy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now