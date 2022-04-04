×

Think-tank warns enthusiasm for gas-to-power industry may cause stranded assets

With renewable energy moving rapidly, gas-to-power projects may be a ‘costly mistake’

BL Premium
04 April 2022 - 05:10 Denene Erasmus

Investment by the government and private sector in a gas-to-power industry could be a costly mistake that may delay the transition to renewable energy, the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) has warned.

The IISD is an independent think-tank that produces research aimed at informing international policy on sustainable development governance...

