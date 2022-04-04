×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

President Cyril Ramaphosa ends national state of disaster

Ramaphosa says SA has entered a new phase and, while the pandemic is not over, conditions no longer require state of national disaster

04 April 2022 - 20:56 TImesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the state of disaster on Monday. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the state of disaster on Monday. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the end of the national state of disaster.

After 750 days, SA has declared an end to the national state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Monday night, saying all the measures that were put in place during the national state of disaster had yielded positive results.

He listed several of these, including the preparing of medical facilities to tackle the virus, getting millions of people vaccinated, rolling out the R350 social grant which helped thousands of unemployed people and the relief fund which assisted businesses during the pandemic. 

“We have now entered a new phase in Covid-19,” Ramaphosa said.

Since the start of the pandemic, on the worst day SA recorded more than 400 Covid-19 related deaths. This number has decreased significantly, with only 12 deaths recorded on the worst day last week. 

“While the pandemic is not over, these conditions no longer require that we stay in a state of national disaster,” Ramaphosa said. 

TimesLIVE 

Cabinet gripped with urgency over ending state of disaster

Dlamini-Zuma says government to move as fast as possible on temporary regulations
National
5 days ago

KELLE HOWSON: The battle for the future of the R350 grant

There are fundamental tensions between the different visions for social protection held by the Treasury and the social development department and ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Evidence piles up that Covid advice was ignored

Government has overridden advice from the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
National
1 week ago

New Covid rules for travellers fly in the face of scientific advice

Ministerial committee rejects border testing and  supports end to social-distancing rules
National
1 week ago

Ramaphosa keeps state of disaster but eases Covid rules to placate critics

Crowds will be allowed at sporting activities and masks are no longer required outdoors
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
SABC gets green light to ask for payment from ...
National
2.
Unregulated petrol market would be death of ...
National
3.
Presidency confirms Ayanda Dlodlo’s resignation ...
National
4.
Troubled Transnet subsidises rail sharing ...
National
5.
Bathabile Dlamini’s sentencing shows justice ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.