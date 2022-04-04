National Presidency confirms Ayanda Dlodlo’s resignation from cabinet Labour minister Thulas Nxesi will take over as acting public service and administration minister B L Premium

The presidency has confirmed public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s resignation from the cabinet and has announced that labour minister Thulas Nxesi will act as the political principal in the department.

Dlodlo is leaving the country for Washington DC in the US, where she will start a new job at the World Bank...