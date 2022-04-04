Presidency confirms Ayanda Dlodlo’s resignation from cabinet
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi will take over as acting public service and administration minister
04 April 2022 - 15:36
The presidency has confirmed public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s resignation from the cabinet and has announced that labour minister Thulas Nxesi will act as the political principal in the department.
Dlodlo is leaving the country for Washington DC in the US, where she will start a new job at the World Bank...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now