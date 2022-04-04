National Farmers will not feel the full benefit of cuts in fuel levies Temporary R1.50/l cut will result in a saving of only 90c/l for farmers B L Premium

Farmers will not receive the full R1.50/l reduction in the general fuel levy announced by the Treasury and the department of mineral resources & energy last week. This will have implications for consumers, who can expect the effect of higher fuel prices to lead to more rapid food price inflation in the months ahead.

Fuel prices will rise on Wednesday by 28c/l for 93 octane, 36c/l for 95 octane, 152.56c/l for diesel with 0.05% sulphur and 168.56c/l for diesel with 0.005% sulphur, according to an announcement by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday...