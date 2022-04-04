Farmers will not feel the full benefit of cuts in fuel levies
Temporary R1.50/l cut will result in a saving of only 90c/l for farmers
04 April 2022 - 18:41
Farmers will not receive the full R1.50/l reduction in the general fuel levy announced by the Treasury and the department of mineral resources & energy last week. This will have implications for consumers, who can expect the effect of higher fuel prices to lead to more rapid food price inflation in the months ahead.
Fuel prices will rise on Wednesday by 28c/l for 93 octane, 36c/l for 95 octane, 152.56c/l for diesel with 0.05% sulphur and 168.56c/l for diesel with 0.005% sulphur, according to an announcement by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now