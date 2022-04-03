National Troubled Transnet subsidises rail sharing networks at its peril Subsidised pricing for slots in the private-public partnership will not lift the state-owned entity’s revenue generation B L Premium

The high levels of subsidisation behind the pricing of railway line slots, kept low to attract entrants, are not expected to shore up ailing Transnet’s financial health, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) admits.

In an attempt to shore up the public-private partnership that will help improve the movement of cargo to and from ports, the state-owned entity last week invited private-sector bids to operate 16 of its freight networks. ..