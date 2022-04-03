National SABC gets green light to ask for payment from pay-TV operators Icasa’s new regulations mean a fee can be negotiated with operators such as MultiChoice B L Premium

SA’s communications regulator has given the SABC the green light to start negotiating carriage fees with pay-TV operators, which have since 2008 been permitted to carry the public broadcaster’s free-to-air channels for free.

Last week the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) gazetted new regulations on the so-called must-carry rules, stating that the public broadcaster must still offer its television programmes to pay TV operators, but subject to commercially negotiable terms...