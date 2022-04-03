Bathabile Dlamini’s sentencing shows justice system is ticking, says Freedom Under Law

The sentencing of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, convicted of perjury, demonstrates that the justice system is capable of dealing fittingly with criminality in high places, lobby group Freedom Under Law (FUL) said on Sunday.

FUL said it was gratified that its efforts to clean up the mess at the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) had borne fruit.

“The sentence underlines the seriousness of the offence of which she was convicted,” the legal non-profit organisation said in a statement.

“Essentially, perjury is lying to a court. That she, a minister, was untruthful was all the more deplorable. Had she succeeded in her dishonesty, and prevented the Constitutional Court from effectively resolving the social grants crisis, beneficiaries would have been even more vulnerable. Moreover, the elaborate and complex court process would have been wasted — at taxpayers’ expense.”