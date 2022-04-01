National BREAKING NEWS: Home affairs department offline after cable break The department is waiting for State Information Technology Agency to give an estimated time for when the system will be online again B L Premium

A cable connecting the department of home affairs to the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) has broken, causing all its systems to go offline nationwide and leaving the public stranded.

Technicians are attending to the problem, the department said in a statement, but in the meantime services remain limited to passport collections and death certificates...