×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Bathabile Dlamini must pay fine of R200,000 or go to jail for perjury

While sentencing the ANC Women’s League president, magistrate Betty Khumalo said she has shown no remorse for her actions

01 April 2022 - 10:58 Alex Patrick
Bathabile Dlamini awaits sentencing for perjury at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court. Picture: TIMESLIVE/ALEX PATRICK
Bathabile Dlamini awaits sentencing for perjury at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court. Picture: TIMESLIVE/ALEX PATRICK

ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini was on Friday sentenced to a fine of R200,000 for perjury.

If she does not pay, she faces four years’ imprisonment, of which two are suspended for five years.

This after the Johannesburg magistrate’s court recently found her guilty of perjury.

When sentencing Dlamini, magistrate Betty Khumalo was scathing about her conduct, saying she has shown no remorse for her actions. She had taken an oath when she became a minister that she broke and caused the events that led to the 2017 social grants crisis.

Dlamini, who previously served as minister of social development, was found to have lied under oath during her testimony in an inquiry into her role in the debacle.

Dlamini was convicted of perjury in March, with Khumalo saying she was satisfied Dlamini had in her written statement and oral testimony given false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court.

One of the issues investigated by the inquiry, headed by retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe, was whether Dlamini had appointed work streams of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to ensure the agency could take over the payment of social grants from Cash Paymaster Services. The Constitutional Court said the inquiry found Dlamini had appointed individuals to lead the parallel work streams and those individuals reported to her. The work streams were supposed to report to the Sassa executive committee, not to the minister.

TimesLIVE

ANC appoints task team to weigh disbanding women’s league leadership

Leadership of Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury last week, hangs in the balance
Politics
2 weeks ago

Court finds Bathabile Dlamini guilty of perjury

‘The accused is found to have knowingly and intentionally disposed of false evidence’
National
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa walks out of ANCWL event over ‘breached Covid-19 rules’

The ANC Women’s League says some attendees at a memorial lecture had not been adequately screened
Politics
2 months ago

Court dismisses Bathabile Dlamini’s bid to fend off perjury charge

The former social development minister Dlamini allegedly gave false evidence under oath
National
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New police boss Masemola is a SAPS veteran who ...
National
2.
Godongwana cushions petrol hikes by cutting fuel ...
National
3.
Chaos in parliament as Ramaphosa motion of no ...
National
4.
Mineworkers must not end up losing due to ...
National / Labour
5.
Zondo’s penultimate report to be delivered on ...
National

Related Articles

Bathabile Dlamini perjury case postponed to October

National

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for ...

National

Bathabile Dlamini coughs up R650,000 personal costs order in Sassa debacle

National

Bathabile Dlamini accuses justice department of lying about her pension

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.