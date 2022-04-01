Bathabile Dlamini must pay fine of R200,000 or go to jail for perjury

ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini was on Friday sentenced to a fine of R200,000 for perjury.

If she does not pay, she faces four years’ imprisonment, of which two are suspended for five years.

This after the Johannesburg magistrate’s court recently found her guilty of perjury.

When sentencing Dlamini, magistrate Betty Khumalo was scathing about her conduct, saying she has shown no remorse for her actions. She had taken an oath when she became a minister that she broke and caused the events that led to the 2017 social grants crisis.