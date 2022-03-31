National

Ramaphosa appoints Fannie Masemola as new national police commissioner

President says Masemola has ‘the weight of the nation’s expectation’ on his shoulders as SA’s new police boss

31 March 2022 - 20:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Gen Fannie Masemola as the new national commissioner of police, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, March 31 2022. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Gen Fannie Masemola as the new national commissioner of police, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, March 31 2022. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa  appointed Gen Fannie Masemola as SA’s new police commissioner on Thursday, saying he’s an experienced police officer with an outstanding track record.

He replaces Khehla Sitole, who vacated his office on Thursday after he agreed to step down in February. Masemola has been serving as deputy national police commissioner.

Ramaphosa told his new appointment that has the full support of the government and the cabinet.

“A stable, capable and capacitated police service is our surest guarantee that our constitutional rights will not be violated by criminals,” Ramaphosa said.

He called on the SA Police Service leadership to pledge their support for Masemola, and also highlighted to Masemola the responsibility that comes with the post. 

“You have the weight of the nation’s expectations resting on your shoulders, but I am confident you are more than up to this task and responsibility,” Ramaphosa said. 

Ramaphosa said Masemola brings to the position his experience in drastically reducing cash-in-transit crimes in 2016.

Going through the list of Masemola’s other achievements, Ramaphosa said he helped with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after the first democratic elections in 1994. He has co-ordinated security for all elections since then.

Most recently, Masemola served as chair of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) on Covid-19, which co-ordinated the government’s efforts across different sectors nationally and internationally.

He led the securing of major national and international events in SA, including UN summits, climate conferences and the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Another notable role dates back to March 2012, when then-acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appointed him as the deputy national commissioner for operations.

Masemola had before that been serving as the deputy provincial commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal in charge of operations.

In September 2013, Masemola was appointed as Limpopo police commissioner.

From April 2016, he was deputy national police commissioner for policing, a position he held until he was appointed national commissioner on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said the government will be taking further steps to restore stability to all security structures, including filling critical vacancies in the State Security Agency and crime intelligence.

Additional reporting by Ernest Mabuza. 

TimesLIVE

Dirty cops: 73% of SA distrusts the police

A recent survey shows only about one in three South Africans trust the country’s police service. In part, the mistrust is historical — but last ...
Features
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa must give details of Sitole’s exit package, says DA

Questions arise whether police commissioner got a golden handshake to stay quiet
National
1 month ago

Andrea Johnson: the fearless prosecutor who took on Jackie Selebi and Brett Kebble

With the release of the third tranche of the state capture report on Tuesday, Johnson is likely to have her hands full, bringing to justice those who ...
National
4 weeks ago

Ramaphosa removes top cop Khehla Sitole ‘in the country’s interests’

President's decision to terminate the contract early was done 'by mutual agreement', says presidency
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chaos in parliament as Ramaphosa motion of no ...
National
2.
Judge rules Magashule ‘should not be allowed ...
National
3.
Zondo’s penultimate report to be delivered on ...
National
4.
UIF eats into surplus as it pays out R2.2bn more ...
National
5.
Gold output grinds to halt at Sibanye-Stillwater ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa’s new brooms must sweep

Opinion / Home & Abroad

JOHN DLUDLU: Ramaphosa must make a tough choice to fix law enforcement

Opinion / Columnists

Child murders on the rise, crime stats show

National

Ipid lodges criminal complaint against Khehla Sitole over Kinnear murder probe

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.