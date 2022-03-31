Ramaphosa appoints Fannie Masemola as new national police commissioner

He called on the SA Police Service leadership to pledge their support for Masemola, and also highlighted to Masemola the responsibility that comes with the post.

“You have the weight of the nation’s expectations resting on your shoulders, but I am confident you are more than up to this task and responsibility,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said Masemola brings to the position his experience in drastically reducing cash-in-transit crimes in 2016.

Going through the list of Masemola’s other achievements, Ramaphosa said he helped with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after the first democratic elections in 1994. He has co-ordinated security for all elections since then.

Most recently, Masemola served as chair of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) on Covid-19, which co-ordinated the government’s efforts across different sectors nationally and internationally.

He led the securing of major national and international events in SA, including UN summits, climate conferences and the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Another notable role dates back to March 2012, when then-acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appointed him as the deputy national commissioner for operations.