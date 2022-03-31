Ramaphosa appoints Fannie Masemola as new national police commissioner
President says Masemola has ‘the weight of the nation’s expectation’ on his shoulders as SA’s new police boss
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Gen Fannie Masemola as SA’s new police commissioner on Thursday, saying he’s an experienced police officer with an outstanding track record.
He replaces Khehla Sitole, who vacated his office on Thursday after he agreed to step down in February. Masemola has been serving as deputy national police commissioner.
Ramaphosa told his new appointment that has the full support of the government and the cabinet.
“A stable, capable and capacitated police service is our surest guarantee that our constitutional rights will not be violated by criminals,” Ramaphosa said.
He called on the SA Police Service leadership to pledge their support for Masemola, and also highlighted to Masemola the responsibility that comes with the post.
“You have the weight of the nation’s expectations resting on your shoulders, but I am confident you are more than up to this task and responsibility,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa said Masemola brings to the position his experience in drastically reducing cash-in-transit crimes in 2016.
Going through the list of Masemola’s other achievements, Ramaphosa said he helped with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after the first democratic elections in 1994. He has co-ordinated security for all elections since then.
Most recently, Masemola served as chair of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) on Covid-19, which co-ordinated the government’s efforts across different sectors nationally and internationally.
He led the securing of major national and international events in SA, including UN summits, climate conferences and the 2010 Soccer World Cup.
Another notable role dates back to March 2012, when then-acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appointed him as the deputy national commissioner for operations.
Masemola had before that been serving as the deputy provincial commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal in charge of operations.
In September 2013, Masemola was appointed as Limpopo police commissioner.
From April 2016, he was deputy national police commissioner for policing, a position he held until he was appointed national commissioner on Thursday.
Ramaphosa said the government will be taking further steps to restore stability to all security structures, including filling critical vacancies in the State Security Agency and crime intelligence.
Additional reporting by Ernest Mabuza.
