Government cuts fuel levy by R1.50/l to ease price pressures
R6bn cost to the fiscus will be covered by the sale of crude stocks by the Strategic Fuel Fund
31 March 2022 - 17:28
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has cut the fuel levy by R1.50/l from April 6 to end-May to soften the blow of high fuel prices that have been worsened by the war in Ukraine.
The levy on petrol will decline to R2.35/l from R3.85/l, while that on diesel will fall to R2.20/l from R3.70/l...
