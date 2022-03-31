National Eskom now on a recovery path, says David Mabuza Deputy president tells MPs the government will continue to fund the power utility for another year and thereafter it will have to ‘find a way to stabilise itself’ B L Premium

Although the risk of load-shedding is still looming large, Deputy President David Mabuza says there are positive signs that Eskom, the country’s ailing power utility, is turning the corner.

He told MPs on Thursday that this was partly due to decisive interventions by the government, including putting pressure on national departments and municipalities to settle outstanding debts to the electricity utility...