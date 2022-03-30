National UIF is paying out more than it is getting in The auditor-general has expressed concern about the trend, which has emerged for the first time B L Premium

A disturbing trend has emerged in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), where for the first time, benefits paid out to the unemployed exceed the amounts paid in by employers on behalf of their workers.

The number of unemployed is rising with Stats SA this week reporting an unemployment rate of 35.3% on the narrow definition. On the other hand, the economy and the number of employers paying contributions to the UIF for their workers is not growing sufficiently...