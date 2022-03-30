National BREAKING NEWS: DA motion to dissolve cabinet fails ANC closes ranks to defeat DA’s motion of no confidence B L Premium

A DA motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s entire cabinet failed on Wednesday evening with all ANC MPs and some smaller parties present in the house and on the virtual platform voting against the DA proposal, as widely expected.

The ANC, which enjoys 230 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly, closed ranks and quashed the DA’s attempt to have the cabinet effectively dissolved. This as pressure mounts on the president and his ministers to implement critical economic reforms necessary to revive growth and halt SA’s worsening unemployment crisis, which hit a high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. ..